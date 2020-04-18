To the editor:
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s two-terms-and-running career in New Hampshire has been an unalloyed success on every level. She has passed or collaborated on a wealth of beneficial legislation throughout 12 years in Washington — from Social Security and Medicare assistance for mental health and substance abuse victims, to small business jump-start financial resources, to various citizen health care initiatives.
Her many veterans assistance bills included the major 2014 law, co-sponsored with Sen. Kelly Ayotte, allowing veterans to receive medical care from non-Veterans Affairs facilities near their homes, instead of having to drive hundreds of miles to a VA campus for treatment.
The list is long and impressive, and also includes recent legislation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which she was warning constituents about at the same time that her White House hierarchy was downgrading its severity. Bills to acquire medical equipment such as masks and ventilators; tax credits for anti-coronavirus charitable donors; child care assistance for essential healthcare employees who have to physically report to work; and funding unemployment assistance are all examples of her positive response to this crisis.
Shaheen is the rare Democrat to be re-elected to the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire, and she is currently running for a third term. Her opponent is a symbol of the depths to which the national Republican Party has sunk during the age of President Donald Trump.
Trump has delighted in using this ongoing worldwide medical tragedy to vent his bigoted tendencies, routinely calling the disease the “Chinese virus”, causing his enamored flock’s hearts to race with righteous rage. You can be sure that if the coronavirus had started somewhere in the Texas panhandle, the Gulf beaches of Florida or even (God forbid) his hometown of Queens, New York, he wouldn’t be calling attention to the fact.
Now we’ve got Senate aspirant Donald Bolduc, a candidate seemingly woven from the same cloth, who stakes his campaign on the ridiculous claim that China deliberately created the novel virus to unleash upon the world. He admits that he isn’t a scientist but feels that his military background gives him a leg up in ascertaining this totally unfounded notion.
One wonders how being an Army brigadier general in another life qualifies him to blast out his sick rhetoric, and admits that his goofy ideas are mostly a “hunch” on his part. Like Trump, he wouldn’t be spreading his lies if the disease started on American soil.
As usual, now with COVID-19 enmeshed in everyone’s lives, coupled with the lack of any sensible leadership from the Trump administration, simply follow the science. Those studying the virus since its outbreak have already weighed in: The virus wasn’t engineered in a lab or anywhere else. It’s as natural, if also as malevolent, as the various influenza strains the planet faces every year.
Trump and his acolytes have morphed a segment of America into a mass of suspicion and loathing of anything that isn’t white and straight. It would be inconceivable that someone like him would even get his candidacy off the ground decades ago, when racists like David Duke were quickly laughed off the campaign trail by Democrats and Republicans alike.
Take a good look at what Bolduc and indeed the Washington GOP have been selling America for the three years. And let’s keep New Hampshire in the capable hands of Shaheen, a senator who, especially in these strife filled times, we are fortunate to have and can’t afford to lose.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.