To the editor:
Part of my campaign pledge last election was to lower taxes and expand our New Hampshire advantage. This was a major theme throughout the state, and judging by the voters who put us back into the majority, I believe they also wanted that and more.
I’m pleased to report we’ve done just that.
We lowered taxes. We increased thresholds to exempt an additional 30,000 Granite State small businesses from even filing state taxes.
We reduced employer taxes and the rooms and meals tax. And, as a result of the Republican budget we passed, we are eliminating New Hampshire’s interest and dividends tax - our only form of an income tax - over the next five years.
There’s a lot of misinformation and plain lies circulating on TV and online about our Republican budget.
We passed a balanced, appropriate budget for New Hampshire that lives up to our promises and delivers on our campaign pledges. While so many states are increasing taxes and spending more, New Hampshire is cutting taxes and spending less.
We’re going to see the positive impacts of our 2021-22 Republican budget for years to come.
It’s a privilege to serve my neighbors in the Statehouse, and I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish.
I hope your readers don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns they may have.
Rep. Doug Thomas
Londonderry