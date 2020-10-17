To the editor:
New Hampshire needs a new governor -- Dan Feltes, who understands the unique COVID-19-era challenges of workers, parents, families and seniors.
Gov. Chris Sununu's late, confusing, inadequate pandemic responses endangered lives while leaving schools and parents high and dry. Sununu is a conservative wolf in moderate sheep's clothing.
Feltes as state Senate majority leader fought for the compromise, bipartisan minimum wage bill; dental care for Medicaid enrollees; safety from domestic abusers by closing background check loopholes; property tax relief by allowing towns to increase their renewable energy production; and) funding our growing opioid and mental health challenges.
Sununu, an obstructionist, vetoed a record setting 78 bills, many of them bi-partisan, over the past two years. And he pushed a voter suppression law that a New Hampshire court ruled unconstitutionally discriminated against low-income people and college students.
Feltes supports more voting, not less.
As governor, Feltes will support green jobs. He is an experienced leader with clear, commonsense proposals including new revenue by making our biggest businesses (not small ones) pay their fair share of taxes with no personal income tax.
With no Democratic governor, there will be no progress.
Let's retire Sununu and his Republican enablers in New Hampshire's House and Senate.
Charlie Zoeller
Derry