To the editor:
I believe in the importance of public service, and I have been proud to serve our community and region in a variety of roles.
I began my public life as selectman for the town of Salem, and later as Salem town moderator. Serving in these roles demanded not only hard work and long hours but bipartisanship and collaboration to solve the challenges our town faced.
With that problem-solving experience in mind, today I am serving as state senator for Atkinson, Pelham, Plaistow and Salem. I care deeply about this region, and I have fought to make a difference for our community and the friends, family and neighbors we all care for. It is my distinct honor and privilege to work for everyone in the region.
This has been a tough year for all. The COVID-19 pandemic has sickened thousands and taken friends and loved ones from us far too soon. It has harmed our economy, closed small businesses and schools and placed great stress on families.
A crisis like this demands that our elected officials stand tall, and I have sought daily to do my part, working with my constituents every day to help them through this unprecedented event.
We have a lot of work to do, and we still need to wisely address the pandemic through comprehensive testing and tracing and smart social distancing, but I am optimistic about the year ahead. Why? Because the New Hampshire economy we’ve built with Republican leadership over the past several years is built to last. That’s why New Hampshire is the best state in the country to live, work and raise a family.
As a proud conservative, former Senate president and current Senate Republican leader, I have led these last several years in maintaining our unique "New Hampshire Advantage."
As a member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s CARES Act task force, I led in delivering critical COVID-19 relief for our struggling businesses and non-profits.
I chair the state’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, which works to preserve critical watersheds and habitats, and I have been a leading advocate to ensure a clean drinking water supply for our residents through the Southern New Hampshire Water Pipeline project.
The completion of the I-93 expansion to four lanes is critical to our continued economic growth and success. From the start of that project, I have been a leading advocate, and I have fought for its completion ever since. Today the project is nearly complete, on time and on budget.
I will always oppose an income tax, and I have the led the fight against those seeking to introduce such a broad-based tax to our state. Instead, I have worked to balance our budget, reduce taxes and live within our means while caring for our most vulnerable populations.
I have stood with and supported our brave law enforcement leaders and led in taking on the opioid epidemic head on.
The reality is, we have accomplished a lot, but there are more challenges ahead that face us and much more work to be done, which is why I am running for reelection.
As many may know, my wife, Susan, and I own the Freshwater Farms nursery in Atkinson. If you don’t find me at home or on my phone, you’ll find me driving a Bobcat hauling mulch.
Working at a nursery means you get your hands dirty every day. It means you have to get up early, stay late, work hard and not be afraid of taking on tough jobs.
That is the mentality I have in Concord: to roll up my sleeves and work long and hard hours on the toughest issues until the job is done.
If reelected as state senator, I will continue to work daily with Sununu and like-minded leaders to preserve our New Hampshire Advantage – low taxes, less regulations, responsive government.
I will work tirelessly to help keep New Hampshire strong and healthy as we continue to battle the pandemic. And whether it is ensuring a plentiful supply of clean water or getting the important I-93 expansion done, you can be certain that every day, I will be looking out for our shared interests here in Salem and the region.
Conservative policies work for our region and for New Hampshire, and I’m proud to be a leader in ensuring they do. I am humbled to serve this region in Concord, and I am asking your readers for their vote on Nov. 3.
State Sen. Chuck Morse
R-Salem