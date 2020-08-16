To the editor:
Campaign season is heating up, and soon we will hear GOP candidates running for all offices preaching the gospel of the “New Hampshire advantage.” This advantage refers to no state income and no state sales taxes.
This lack of any broad-based tax is cited as the key to the economic growth in the state.
Now for a reality check. Democrats also believe in the New Hampshire advantage but have a different take on where it comes from. The real advantage is sharing a border with Massachusetts.
Our neighbor to the south provides tens of thousands of New Hampshire residents good paying jobs with attractive benefits. Proximity to Boston gives New Hampshire residents access to the finest hospitals and universities in the world.
We also raise millions of dollars in tolls on more than 17 miles of New Hampshire highways as Massachusetts vacationers travel to New Hampshire or onto Maine.
Massachusetts does not have any tolls on the access highways from New Hampshire. Meals and room taxes also hit Massachusetts vacationers at a higher rate than in their own state.
As an aside, New Hampshire received $125 million from the Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009 which was used to widen and improve our highway infrastructure and also benefits our economy by better accommodating these visitors.
Thank you, President Obama.
John Mosto
Salem