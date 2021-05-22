To the editor:
Jeff Bezos makes more in one second than the average American makes a week. And while hundreds of thousands of Americans died and millions lost their jobs during the pandemic, Bezos’ company, Amazon, made over $100 billion more than it did 2019.
However, Bezos and his peers only pay a 23% income tax, as opposed to the average American’s 28%.
The wealthy, especially those who make their fortune off of American citizens, should be taxed at the same rate as the rest of America.
One of the current options to fix this is Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s ultra-millionaire tax on the wealthy possessing over $50 million. It is predicted to raise nearly $3 trillion in 10 years if implemented.
The tax imposes a 2% annual tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion, and it adds an extra 1% surtax on the households and trusts worth over $1 billion.
Best of all, portions of this tax will go toward more efforts to close the wealth gap, such as child care and early education, helping more parents to enter the workforce by decreasing time and money spent on child care.
Obviously this bill won’t fix the wealth gap overnight, but it is a step in the right direction.
The billions of dollars that would barely be noticed in nine-figure estates will be extremely tangible in public schools and daycare facilities, allowing more parents in the current workforce and providing for the workforce of the future.
Bridget Provost
North Andover