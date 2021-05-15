To the editor:
When you see pictures online of in-person college graduations this spring, it makes everything look normal. However, this has been a tough few years for the class of 2021, and much of their work and effort has gone unrecognized, particularly in the field of education.
My students in teacher education who are graduating in the Class of 2021 have made unique contributions to the field, which I am hopeful will be rewarded when they look for jobs.
They began their student teaching this fall when a surge in cases was on the way, and they did much of their early work in the classroom on Zoom or in person with tiny groups of targeted students.
While politicians and public health experts debated the return to in-person education, this group of students and their cooperating teachers did much to hold the K-12 school system together, running Zoom morning meetings, staffing breakout rooms for extra help, and providing interactive activities to keep their students moving forward.
These student teachers supported the return to in-person learning of students throughout the state, and welcomed students back to an unfamiliar world of plastic desk shields, masks and classmates joining via Zoom/Google Messenger/Microsoft Teams.
They were among the first adults to greet them back in their classrooms and to comfort them when they melted down.
Many of my students were hired to be building and permanent substitute teachers during their placements, as they had proven themselves capable at a time when schools needed staff to cover all the needs of a building just getting used to having students again.
This generation of students has learned early in their careers that you do not really get to choose the issues you face, but you have a choice in how to respond to them.
The students I have worked with this year have responded with flexibility, compassion and bravery, and have stepped up to keep education going through a dismal school year, with the hope of a much more normal back-to-school this September.
Russell Olwell
Associate Dean, School of Education and Social Policy
Merrimack College