To the editor:
A good mayor needs communication skills to move others to action. Being a mayor is a difficult job. A mayor does not have the same influence and authority as a private industry CEO. Often mayors require more persuasion skills than decision skills to run a city.
Therefore, a mayor must have certain intrinsic abilities that will allow him or her to help the community he or she leads.
This is not a learn-as-you-go position.
Honesty: A good mayor should only promise what he or she can control. Although good intentions are laudable, a good, honest mayor knows that there are more people involved in the decision-making process. Thus, making promises on issues over which he or she has no control will only disillusion the people he or she leads.
Management and leadership skill: Management is the ability to move others from Point A to Point B. Leadership is knowing where Point B is located.
The mayor is the one who provides direction to the community. The best mayors should exhibit a vision for the future and should be able to sell that vision to the public.
Communication skills: A mayor should have good communication skills, especially the ability to listen. Because a characteristic of a good mayor is selling the vision of the future to others, he or she must have excellent communication skills to persuade others to move in the direction he or she desires. He or she must convince others to join him or her in this vision.
Tough decisions: Some politicians will not address issues that they know will make them unpopular. This should not be the case with a good mayor. He or she should not be scared to tackle issues affecting the community, regardless of how difficult or unpopular these issues may be.
Jennifer Kannan has all of the aforementioned qualifications, with 10-plus years working on the City Council. At present she is City Council chairwoman, a position to which she was elected by her peers legally.
I have watched the City Council meetings, plus I have spoken with Kannan in person on more than one occasion, and I am-all-too impressed by her abilities. Members of her family are both retired and active public servants to Methuen, and they serve the city well.
Voting for another candidate will do this city a huge injustice. I myself am retired from a public safety position where I dealt with people from around the world, including dignitaries, and I am proud to support and plan to vote for Kannan for mayor of Methuen.
She will bring the mayor's office and city to a level of restored dignity and honor.
She also has an incredible sense of humor!
Semper Fi, Mrs. Kannan.
Bob Scimone
Methuen