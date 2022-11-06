To the editor:
As a Tewksbury resident, I have admired what our state representative, Tram Nguyen, has accomplished in her two terms in office.
She has listened to town leaders and advocated for our town in the Statehouse, securing funding for our police and fire departments, as well as the state hospital. Just this past year, she teamed with Rep. Robertson and Sen. Finegold to bring millions in transportation funding to fix Route 38 and provide safe and accessible sidewalks.
As a medical professional, I’m impressed with her concern for survivors of domestic violence, and her bills to help protect them from their abusers.
I am grateful for her support of both patients and providers of reproductive healthcare, protecting them from attacks from other states. I know that Tram will always stand up for expanded access to physical and mental healthcare.
Tram works tirelessly for the people of her district, and for all the people in Massachusetts. She has my support, and I hope she has yours, too.
Nicole Burgett-Yandow
Tewksbury
