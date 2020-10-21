To the editor:
As a member of the Andover Select Board, I have enjoyed working with Rep. Tram Nguyen for the past two years.
She has supported Andover. She brought funds back to Andover to help pay for the Senior Center renovations, the Youth Center and access to the Merrimack River for emergency services and recreation, to name a few.
She successfully shepherded through home rule legislation regarding the North Reading 100-year water agreement and the change of name to the Select Board.
Stated simply, she works with people. She works with other representatives and senators, both in the Merrimack Valley and on Beacon Hill. She regularly checks in with the Andover Select Board and town manager regarding our needs and is always responsive when we reach out to her.
She also works with her constituents, assisting more than 1,000 constituent requests for assistance during her first term.
Her work on Beacon Hill has supported Andover and the Merrimack Valley in responding to both the Columbia Gas disaster and the pandemic, as well as obtaining increased state funding for schools.
I hope your readers will join me in voting (early, absentee or on Nov. 3) to keep Rep. Tram T. Nguyen on Beacon Hill representing Andover.
Laura Gregory
Andover