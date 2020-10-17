To the editor:
I am proud to support state Rep. Tram Nguyen for reelection from the 18th Essex District.
I got to know Nguyen during her last campaign and was impressed by her authenticity and knowledge. When she won the seat, I had high expectations, and she has surpassed them by a mile.
These past two years have been a test of strength and character. A gas explosion, pandemic, climate crisis and relentless attacks on human rights are the stuff of an over-the-top Hollywood blockbuster, but this is our world.
Nguyen has met each challenge and led with courage, compassion, conviction and tenacity.
Strong leadership during a crisis is critical, but so are the daily responsibilities of a legislator. Nguyen has always returned my emails and calls. We may not agree on everything, but she will explain her votes.
Transparency is vital to democracy, and she delivers.
With a background as an attorney and a deep understanding of state government, Nguyen is a tremendous asset to our district and state.
As a woman and a mother, representation matters; there are too few women in our state's Legislature looking out for families.
Nguyen has proven that she will take a courageous stand and fight for what matters most. She will continue to defend women's rights, support our children's education and protect the environment.
Additionally she has secured much needed funding for our communities, and we need this to continue.
Pamela Newport
Boxford