To the editor:
I grew up in Boxford and returned 30 years ago to raise my children here. I can honestly say that state Rep. Tram Nguyen, in her two terms, has done more for Boxford than anyone who represented me in all those other years.
Tram is energetic, driven, smart, and devoted to her constituents – constituents of all ages. I serve on the board of the Boxford Council on Aging and that is where I first met Tram. She sat with our seniors, asked questions, and, more importantly, listened to their answers. She got to know the unique issues that affect Boxford’s seniors.
When the time came for Boxford to build a new Senior Center, Tram was already well-versed in what the town’s needs were. She worked tirelessly to get us $75,000 in the state budget toward the new center, and then state Sen. Bruce Tarr secured us another $40,000.
Tram and Tarr also worked together to fund the Community Garden in Boxford. This multigenerational project will provide space for young and old to grow fresh, healthy food, and these gardens will provide a space to build stronger communities.
Tram understands that we must work together – all of us – to strengthen our neighborhoods and get the work done. She is a unifier and a leader. Her record speaks for itself.
I am voting for state Rep. Nguyen for these reasons. We still have a lot of work ahead of us and I trust her to get things done. Please join me.
Elizabeth Murphy
Boxford
