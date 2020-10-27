To the editor:
I write in support of the reelection of state Rep. Tram Nguyen. Her list of accomplishments during her first term is remarkable.
Nguyen has been a constant force in fighting for protections for working families, affordable and accessible healthcare, racial justice, environmental solutions, gender equality, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights and civil rights for all people.
Some of us joke that she must be cloned; how else could she possibly have attended every major function in all the communities she represents?
You see her everywhere. She always participates when asked, and remarkably she knows your name and knows your concerns.
How reassuring it is to know she is there, ready always to listen and support us. How gratifying is it that she always responds when people contact her, and always follows through.
She works effectively on behalf of all, no matter one’s party affiliation and whether you are one individual, a member of an organization or a community.
And she knows how to build consensus with diverse constituencies. In two short years, she has a solid track record for getting things done.
We need her voice, her energy and her morality now more than ever.
I hope your readers will vote to reelect her.
Claudia Bach
Andover