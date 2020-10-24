To the editor:
In 2018 the Massachusetts 18th Essex District decided it was time for change. Democratic candidate Tram Nguyen defeated longtime incumbent Republican Jim Lyons in a 55% to 45% victory in what is largely considered a purple district.
This time the voters elected a smart and capable woman. Nguyen has represented the people of the 18th Essex District well through times of hardship.
During the COVID-19 pandemic she has secured $125,000 worth of funding for her district and after the Columbia Gas explosions she made sure public utility companies were held accountable by sponsoring H.3894 and H.2915.
Outside of times of crisis Nguyen has been a steadfast and strong leader in the State House.
She has worked on legislation to protect workers' rights. Nguyen has sponsored legislation to ensure that every worker has a retirement plan and to guarantee their right to seek care for and report work-related injuries.
Furthermore, when Washington D.C. can’t even pass a budget, she protected the homes and livelihoods of federal workers who are put in danger by the shutdown.
It should be clear Nguyen has represented this district with her constituents' needs taking priority over all else. This is why it is so important to reelect Rep. Tram Nguyen to the State House.
Liam Donovan
Andover