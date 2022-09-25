To the editor:
He’s getting much sicker, as are his supporters: Trump and his Thumpers are unable to distinguish fact from fiction.
As a true Trumper Thumper in New Hampshire, Dan Buldoc believes in having senators not be elected. He prefers the old days of nepotism, favoritism, and corruption whereby senators are appointed by the state? So much for clean elections.
He is also in favor of cutting the lifeline of Social Security under the pretense of getting government out of our lives. But it’s okay to have government force pregnancy upon a woman.
Look deeper at Buldoc and his Trumper Trumpers and you can see why Making America Great Again is an illusion of a deranged mind: true believers of the omnipresent ‘pro lifers’ who, incidentally, want to cut the benefits for newborns and their moms across the land.
Then there is Karoline Leavitt, a Thumper trying to capitalize of her youthful good looks notwithstanding that she knows little about constiutional law and hopes to bring her knowledge of selling ice cream to Congress.
At age 25, she must really have what it takes: blonde hair, blue eyes, and a great figure. Quite Aryan looking, wouldn’t you say?
Donald Trump and his masses bring stupidity, anger, and foolishness to a level far higher than we ever could have expected.
Just look at the New Hampshire candidates for Congress.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
