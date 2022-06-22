To the editor:
I feel the need to express the effects of the recent redistricting.
I had the pleasure of working with Tom N. Tombarello for six years as a county commissioner. For all the energy I put into the job, Commissioner Tombarello put more. Tom has committed himself as a true public servant and is always available.
I had intended to run again as county commissioner until I saw the new redistricting map, which puts me in the same district. I assured Tom that I would not run against him, as he does the job better than I could at this point, since I work full time as a firefighter. It was an easy decision as I know firsthand the dedication that Commissioner Tombarello puts in for the citizens of Rockingham County.
To hear that Tom Tombarello, a Rockingham county commissioner for 10 years, is ineligible to run is a travesty. Not only is this devastating to Tom, but also a disservice to the residents who re-elected him repeatedly.
I do not understand the methodology behind this decision. It negates all the work he has done and sets up a colossal battle of two sitting commissioners running against each other.
There is a simple fix: Appoint the sitting District 3 commissioner to District 2, as they moved his town into that district, and have the election in District 3. Perhaps this is too logical. I’m just applying the same common sense that I used as a county commissioner.
Kevin St. James
Kingston, N.H.
