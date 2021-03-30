To the editor:
On March 15 and 29, the section of the city of Haverhill called Mount Washington was completely trashed -- literally.
Pieces by the thousands of recyclable trash are now an ugly landscape due to high winds, of which the Mount Washington area is particularly vulnerable.
The city has a policy to delay trash pick-up for holidays and weather. Why not for recycling, as well, as it has the biggest impact to the image of the city of Haverhill?
The mayor and City Council should show others that they care by passing a working solution.
Young and old look to them for leadership, let them be those leaders.
No one likes to live in trash, especially when trying to do the right thing by recycling.
Doug Fairbanks
Haverhill