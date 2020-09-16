To the editor:
I am writing today in support of the teachers and families of the Andover Public Schools. Everyone should be as concerned as the Andover Education Association is about the outdated HVAC systems in the district, and here’s why.
I scrutinized the only official information we have about the HVAC systems, listed at the Andover Public Schools website, and here is my research:
The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engneers' school reopening guidelines (mentioned by the Andover Public Schools' web page) state: "Target level for filtration for schools is MERV 13 or higher. This minimum target will on average remove a minimum of 75% of particle size of 0.3 to 1.0 micometers."
When a filter with a minimum efficiency reporting value of 13 cannot be accommodated, other steps are suggested.
The Andover Public Schools' website states: "At present, each school building’s system is able to handle filters with a minimum rating of MERV 8."
It states: "The ASHRE Epidemic Task Force recommends following the 2019 ASHRAE Standard … The 2019 ASHRAE Standard for schools is to have MERV 8 to 13. Currently, town-wide, MERV 8 filters (MERV 14 in some locations) are used in all HVAC equipment. ... Unit Ventilators, in most classrooms, generally operate with a MERV 8 filter ...."
See the problem?
If some buildings have units that cannot be fitted or retrofitted with MERV 13. then we should know: 1. Which buildings have outdated systems; 2. What specific actions from the ASHRAE'S reopening guidelines will be implemented to mitigate risk.
No one should be in these buildings until it is safe.
Zoe Hastings
Lawrence