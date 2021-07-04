To the editor:
Like my late husband, Perry, I had a couple of good didactic teachers. Coincidentally one of them was named Joyce.
She was doing the right job, for the right purpose, for the right place, for the right people. She didn’t scold students for their points of view because she understood the real meaning of experience.
She was reasonable enough not to use persecution on her students. Chances are the students may not get it right the first time. The students are subject to change their points of view.
No matter which way it goes, reverence, respect and politeness should make most of us feel better.
That day still comes when some callous person does try to twist these protocols around.
By coincidence, a thoughtless nurse entered a pizza shop. Another person who was holding a box of pizza while walking with a cane had to struggle with the door to depart the pizza shop.
The callous nurse just stood there like she would have been insulted to hold open the door for such a demimonde.
She was plebeian and coarse. Common courtesy is important — and that includes holding the door open for someone else.
Joyce Crockett
Salem, N.H.