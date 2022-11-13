To the editor:
Since 2019, the number of people who go to bed hungry each night has almost tripled from 135 million to 345 million. Here at home we know that food prices have been soaring, but that is minor compared to what the poorest countries are facing. The COVID-19 pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine, have made matters worse. These factors, coupled with an historic drought, have pushed millions of people to the brink of famine in Somalia, where a child is hospitalized for acute malnutrition every minute.
The United States has stepped up to provide emergency food relief, including specific resources for Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, several times this year. But, as a whole, this urgent crisis has not received the international response it merits. We can, and must, do more.
That “more” includes passing the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2022. Since it was passed in 2016, the bipartisan GFSA has played a key role in addressing the root causes of food insecurity and, through the Feed the Future program, has helped lift millions of families out of hunger. But the bill is about to expire. The House of Representatives has already passed a bill to reauthorize GFSA; now it’s the Senate’s turn.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ed Markey can show their support for the fight against hunger by co-sponsoring S.4649, the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act. We have the tools to help ease this crisis and, with millions at famine’s door, we cannot afford to wait.
Mark Michel
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.