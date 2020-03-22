To the editor:
Chris Nobile is the right choice for North Andover because he’s a forward looking leader who works hard to find consensus.
As a former member and chairman of the town Finance Committee, I was appointed to the Other Post-Employment Benefits Committee, which Nobile chaired.
This committee’s title and mission sound complicated, but the question was quite simple. As part of contracts negotiated by the town, as part of compensation packages, employees were granted health insurance in retirement. As both the cost of health care and the number of employees have continued to rise, this expenditure is a steadily growing share of our town’s budget.
Our committee was tasked with balancing the town’s commitment to its retirees with the current and future financial needs of the town.
Nobile brought together the group, listened to the expertise on the committee, and brokered a consensus view. First, we recommended a policy that says when an employee starts with the town, a payment will be made to the trust fund for other post-employment benefits, which will enable the town to pay that employee’s health care in retirement. In essence, we are pre-funding these expenses.
Second, we implemented (recommended) a policy to put enough money in the trust fund to cover two full years of projected retiree health expenses.
This work didn’t garner big headlines or controversy, but it exemplifies the thoughtful, patient, diligent leadership that Nobile brings to town government.
I ask your readers to join me in choosing Chris Nobile on March 31 in the town election.
Mark Rodgers
North Andover