To the editor:
I have known Chris Nobile since our sons, now in college, were elementary school friends.
I have observed him during his tenure on the School Committee, Finance Committee and the Board of Selectman.
I can point to any number of accomplishments, such as saving the town millions of dollars by advocating moving the town health insurance to the GIC or helping to create the savings plan which helps cover the costs of post-retirement benefits.
But what I find most impressive about Nobile is the total commitment he gives to the town of North Andover — in his time, his energy and his intellect.
It is citizens like him, who work tirelessly, without compensation and often without any thanks, who keep North Andover the community we are proud of.
Nobile has the judgement and values required of an outstanding town leader. I encourage your readers, and my fellow North Andover citizens, to vote in favor of the future of our town by casting a ballot for Chris Nobile for Board of Selectmen.
Ronn R. Faigen
North Andover