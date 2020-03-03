To the editor:
Serving on the North Andover Finance Committee was not always fun or easy, but the years I served with Chris Nobile definitely scored plusses in both categories for me.
Among his attributes: He listens actively. He sets a positive tone for group problem solving. He’s comfortable exploring and mediating differing points of view. He’s patient with the trying. He’s focused on getting things done. He’s steady, accessible and civil in every sense of the term.
This is why I’ve found Mobile to be so effective working with others in getting to “yes.” I believe this is why he is such an exceptional selectman — one I hope voters will return for a second term on March 31.
Karin Blake
North Andover