To the editor:
Please join me in supporting Chris Nobile for reelection to the North Andover Board of Selectmen.
The strength of character and commitment that has made Nobile a widely respected professional in the banking industry have made him a valuable member of our Board of Selectman.
He has brought consistency and a capable perspective to the board. Chris is an endlessly upbeat person with an impressive resume of North Andover community service, with terms on our School Committee, Finance Committee and as a youth basketball and soccer coach.
One of Nobile’s major accomplishments as a selectman is his work to bring in grants to make North Andover a designated “green community.” He helped bring in significant capital to upgrade buildings, install solar panels and create safer school walking routes.
This kind of support for the health of our town and for the work of our Sustainability Committee make Chris Nobile an easy choice for me.
We need this kind of leadership to continue. I hope your readers join me and “Choose Chris” on June 2.
Matt LaBerge
North Andover