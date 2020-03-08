To the editor:
I am writing in support of Chris Nobile’s candidacy for a second term on the Board of Selectmen.
Nobile is an engaged, authentic and thoughtful voice for progress in our town.
He’s able to roll up his sleeves and work creatively to find solutions. He has worked to help bring on board a community support coordinator to help link individuals in a period of crisis, such as mental illness and substance abuse, with the services they need.
He’s helped to bring in grants for energy efficient lighting and public safety. And he’s a strong advocate for the transformational Community Fields project, which is a multi-generational community hub for outdoor activity and community events.
Nothing better illustrates Nobile’s ability to tackle thorny issues than his leadership on retiree health insurance. Unlike our neighbors in Andover, who had a contentious plan reversed, Chris chaired a subcommittee with retirees, Finance Committee members and the town manager’s representatives. They developed a balanced policy of increasing reserves to be able to buffer the anticipated spike in health insurance costs, as the number of retirees increases, while not sacrificing future town services.
Nobile’s background in banking and finance, as well as his ability to thoughtfully work toward consensus, enabled this breakthrough.
North Andover is now seen as one of the leaders statewide on this issue.
I hope your readers join me in choosing Chris Nobile on Tuesday, March 31. Let’s keep North Andover moving forward.
Bill Callahan
North Andover