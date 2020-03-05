To the editor:
For three years I have had the privilege of working side by side with Chris Nobile on the North Andover Board of Selectmen. In that time, I have found him to be a financially savvy, hardworking and considerate leader. His out-of-the-box and creative problem solving has made him an invaluable member of the board.
Nobile is a longtime resident and has had two children go through the school system. He has served the town in multiple roles including terms on the School Committee, the Finance Committee and the Andover/North Andover YMCA building committee.
During his first term as selectman, Nobile has been instrumental in bringing three consensus budgets to Town Meeting and maintaining a Triple-A bond rating, and he was a driving force behind the new master plan.
One of Nobile’s most significant accomplishments was his leadership of the Other Post-Employment Benefits Advisory Committee. This committee was tasked with the job of creating a plan to support the Town’s “OPEB” liability, which all municipalities in the commonwealth are facing.
Under his leadership, the committee developed a multi-faceted plan to address the OPEB liability while maintaining the town’s strong financial position. This plan is a significant step and is being reviewed by other municipalities as a way to address this huge under-funded liability.
Chris Nobile possesses the experience, skills and community commitment to continue to unite North Andover while ensuring our long-term economic and financial stability. I hope your readers will join me in voting for him on March 31
Richard Vaillancourt
Selectman, North Andover