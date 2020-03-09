To the editor:
I have known Chris Nobile for 20 years, and he is someone I respect greatly and value my association with.
He is my neighbor, friend and selectman, and he fulfills each role with caring, compassion and competence.
Nobile is kind, smart, hard-working and a great father. He excels in all roles of his life, and I admire him for that.
There have been times in my life when I have needed help, and he and his wife, Suzanne, are always first on the scene. He is a wealth of knowledge about matters of importance, and we are lucky to have his talents here in North Andover.
Electing our selectmen is important, and Nobile is worthy of the job. He can fulfill the responsibilities competently, diligently and with the foresight neccessary to continue to move North Andover in a direction where the town will prosper. He has already demonstrated this.
I personally value his friendship and smarts.
I hope your readers will vote for Chris Nobile, as I plan to do, to keep progress and innovation heading in the right direction.
Diane Sullivan
North Andover