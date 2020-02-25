To the editor:
My family moved to North Andover four years ago because of the community, school system and the wonderful reputation of the town. We fell in love with the town instantly.
I am happy we made the decision to move here. We have met so many great people, and our family has adjusted well.
Since we have resided here, we have seen a lot of changes and growth. While I believe change and growth are good, I also believe too much too fast can be detrimental to a town and the community.
There are many things to factor — finances, classroom sizes, taxes and the logistics of it all.
I believe that Luke Noble has the background needed to manage these changes in our town. He not only has owned and run a financial firm for over 10 years, he has over 20 years worth of experience in community activism.
Over the past four years, I have had the pleasure of volunteering with him as “room mom” and volunteering at many events at Sargent School. I have seen firsthand how involved and dedicated he is with the children and the school.
I am voting for Luke Noble for selectman because he is the “full package.” The combination of his business, financial, and political background make him the ideal candidate.
I am very confident that his passion and drive, combined with his background, are exactly what this town needs.
Jen Costantino
North Andover