To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Luke Noble for the past 15 years, professionally and personally. I ran the MetLife Center for Special Needs before joining Mass Mutual in 2016 as assistant vice president, continuing my work developing and managing planning for those with special needs.
I serve on the national board of directors for The Arc, a national nonprofit organization advocating for people with disabilities. I also serve on the advisory board for the Academy of Special Needs Planners. I am the mother of a child with special needs, giving me firsthand knowledge of the struggles families face in planning.
I have met hundreds of financial professionals in my career, and Noble stands out as one of the most caring, giving and genuine professionals I’ve had the opportunity to work with.
When I have families with children with special needs, I often reach out to him. In some instances, families can’t afford planning. He has stepped up on countless occasions to volunteer his time and expertise to provide life-changing planning and direction for these families. He has never asked for anything in return.
For years, Noble has made a difference in so many families’ lives who oftentimes could not afford his services. You will not hear him tell you this; his time and help are given from a sense of community obligation that goes much deeper than his career.
Luke Noble is the type of person every community wants. I hope your readers will consider electing him as a selectman from North Andover.
Kelly Piacenti
Chester, N.J.