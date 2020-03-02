To the editor:
North Andover has a heritage of excellent schools and a strong community in a suburban setting, making it perfect for raising a family. From the Youth Center to the Senior Center and the townwide events on the Common, our small-town charm and community values shine.
Responsible growth is critical in order to remain a strong and vibrant community, and infrastructure must keep pace with development. Schools, roads and services, and public safety must scale to meet the needs of growing population and businesses.
Growth without forethought can result in unplanned budgetary burdens and tax overrides.
North Andover needs strong, thoughtful leadership from the Board of Selectmen as we manage the opportunities ahead, and Luke Noble is the best candidate to steer us into a bright future.
His professional experience starting a business is a testament to his skill. Further, he has taken the time to research the growth in surrounding communities and has specific ideas on how to apply their lessons to North Andover.
He is committed to bringing business to the town by simplifying processes to welcome large and small business. He is committed using this added revenue to preserve the future.
Finally, Noble is committed to our schools. Our per-pupil spending is below the state average, and elementary school class sizes exceed 25 students. As a father of four children and husband of an educator, he appreciates what is needed.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Luke Noble on March 31.
Jennifer Watson
North Andover