To the editor:
Last week was EMS week, and as a former paramedic, I always reflect on the selfless nature of our local paramedics and EMTs. Who these people are and how they function for our community truly impacts us in so many ways. I am deeply grateful for their commitment to our families and resilience in challenging times.
I’ve been in their shoes. I’ve seen what they’ve seen. I know it’s more than a job. They serve, and along with many other people and operating departments, it’s their service that strengthens us and brightens our future as a community.
We’ve faced floods, hurricanes, a train wreck downtown, blizzards, the opiate crisis, personal tragedies, a major gas disaster and now a pandemic — together. Our neighbors in need have quietly received groceries, clothing, diapers, mental health support and financial assistance from friends, and on many occasions from complete strangers, where no recognition was desired. Giving, trust, a willingness to serve others, honesty, integrity and experience have led us to success, and it is what we need in order to move forward.
I love North Andover, and I really hope we choose candidates in the June 2 town election who know our community. Paramount is selecting those who exhibit integrity and honesty. We deserve elected officials who have lived in town for more than a few years, who have experienced Town Meeting, who know that Stevens Pond even exists, and who will represent every resident in our town.
Whether you live in a mansion or subsidized apartment, my hope is that everyone will be represented because that type of leadership is what builds a good community.
There are good and bad candidates out there. After careful consideration, my principal interest lies with Laura Bates for selectman.
I did not know Bates before the election but have come to find great value in her professional experience as a structural engineer, involvement around town, volunteering in the schools, data-driven thought process, political independence and soft-spoken nature.
Like me, she was directly impacted by the gas explosions. Our homes and neighborhoods were filled with gas, fires, smoke, uncertainty and fear. It hurt.
She experienced the evacuation, laundromat visits, power outages, cold showers, Columbia Gas inspections, months of construction, giant holes in streets and yards, the trouble to even get home some days, the fighting for appliance replacement and the anxiety of turning the gas back on. I know she will continue to fight the gas company for us. I know she will make sure our streets and sidewalks become whole again.
I know she will do what’s right for improving businesses downtown and maintaining the integrity of our beautiful landscape.
Bates doesn’t have that aura of using the position for her own benefit. She’s running for the future of her family, and I strongly believe for mine too.
Incumbent Chris Nobile and newcomer Alissa Koenig are also candidates with integrity that embody the good qualities of our community. I’ve also seen incumbents Holly Lynch and Helen Pickard in action as School Committee members and have personally called them regarding school district concerns.
We’re a great community and so lucky to have these folks willing to serve. I hope your readers vote on June 2 and choose wisely .
Kathleen Lyons-Stagno
North Andover