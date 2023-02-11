To the editor:
This is in response to the editorial, “Utilities need to implement natural gas safety measures now,” published Jan. 25.
On Sept. 13, 2018, the Merrimack Valley communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover experienced an unforgettable natural gas tragedy that killed one teen, injured dozens, and displaced people from their homes. Words cannot fully capture the toll of the incident.
Beyond the financial penalties that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts paid, it was crucial that the entire industry understand what went wrong and implement practices to ensure it does not happen again.
Eversource, National Grid and the state’s other local distribution companies have made significant investments since the incident to enhance operational processes, improve the safety of the gas systems, and prevent a similar event in the future.
In addition, in coordination with the Baker-Polito administration, the Northeast Gas Association adopted the nation’s first statewide Pipeline Safety Management System. Our members are committed to applying continuous improvement with every decision and action taken.
Contrary to the recent editorial assertion, the NGA supports the efforts of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and believes that the proposed rule changes will provide enhancements to gas-system reliability and public safety.
As is customary, NGA took the opportunity during the public comment period to offer comments for the department’s consideration. These comments are meant to inform the final rules based on experience and are made in the spirit of collaboration with the intent of maximizing system reliability and customer affordability while continuing to drive public safety. It would be a disservice to our members and residents of the commonwealth if we remained silent when we recognize an opportunity to improve safety and regulation.
The intent of our comments is to ensure the final rules are effective, enforceable, and deliver the highest safety value possible.
José Costa
President & CEO
Northeast Gas Association
