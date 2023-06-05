To the editor:
Sorry if Democrats do not like Americans noticing what they have done and calling out their actions — not being fooled by their words. Open borders, out-of-control federal spending fueling out-of-control (and unconstitutional) expansion of federal government, trampling state’s rights in the process), culture wars in our schools, movies and sports, all modern Democrat constructs.
I — like most Americans — am not anti-Democrat: I am anti-marxism. If Democrats don’t like being associated with this marxist vandalism of our country, join us and start fighting back against it instead of being a vessel for it as you have been for the past 15 years.
Nick McNulty
WIndham
Commented
