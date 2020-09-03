To the editor:
I first need to identify myself as an independent voter. I was once a Democrat but learned quickly how much they enjoyed having their hands in my pocket and over-regulating my life. So I became a Republican and realized that they went to D.C. to fill their own pockets with little-to-no concern for my needs. So I have been an independent for decades, which allows me to vote for a Democrat or Republican, whomever merits my vote.
I have always been puzzled by the number of people who vote by party affiliation. How did Massachusetts become saturated with so many Democrats? My dad was a lifelong Democrat. However, he would walk away from this party in a heartbeat. It is a very different political party today, with far left, liberal and progressive ideologies that embrace socialism.
Massachusetts consistently voted for one of the most despicable families in America. One of the most mistakenly respected was Ted Kennedy. Besides being responsible for the drowning of Mary Jane Kopechne, Ted Kennedy, in order to guarantee Democratic votes, gave us open borders, an out-of-control welfare system, a totally dysfunctional education system, and tens of millions of terrorists.
So now, in 2020, we seem to be rather divided as a nation. How did this happen? With the exception of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, none of the Democrats showed up for President Donald Trump's inauguration. Shortly afterward, the Washington Post proclaimed the impeachment campaign had begun. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed what a sore loser looks like when she tore up his State of the Union address. To further obstruct, the Democrats spent tens of millions of tax dollars on investigations that went nowhere.
Probably the most disappointed individuals were Hillary Clinton's donors, who expected an obvious return on their investment. However, they lost millions of dollars. And since so many media corporations are owned by Clinton donors, we now know why Trump receives so much negative press.
It might be time to reflect upon and examine Democratic leadership. For decades the cities that have the most crime, murders, homelessness, and the worst schools, have been run by Democrats.
Now we have a Democrat presidential candidate who shows signs of dementia and who has selected a vice presidential candidate on the basis of gender and race.
As I said before, my dad would walk away from this party in a heartbeat.
Dick Hodges
Groveland