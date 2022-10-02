To the editor:
“Bienvenidos al Estado de Massachusetts, por los immigrantes Venezuelanos.” (Welcome to the State of Massachusetts, for the Venezuelan immigrants.)
Two weeks ago, approximately 50 Venezuelan immigrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard via an airplane sent, under false pretenses, from Texas, over which he has no jurisdiction, by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, now campaigning for both re-election this year and as a probable candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
Those immigrants had been given fraudulent brochures, promising a flight to Boston, aid in achieving legal immigration acceptance, and aid in finding both adequate housing and jobs there, from Spanish-speaking supporters. In addition, these promises were confirmed by a Hispanic woman named Perla.
This could have been done easily if they had indeed reached anywhere in the Boston area which, having been informed well in advance of their imminent arrival, would have been able to prepare for them, including here on the North Shore. Instead, after long, difficult journeys to escape from the abusively dictatorial rule of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, they were sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a small island, unknown to them, which was totally unprepared for their arrival. With a shortage of qualified relief personnel and resources, the residents there were fortunately able to provide temporary shelter as well as donations of supplies and heavier clothing for people who had arrived on the cooler island dressed for warmer temperatures.
The deceptive shipping of these people to Martha’s Vineyard, using them as political pawns against their will, was done as a campaign move by the xenophobic DeSantis to generate support from those opposed to immigration. Sending them here, where we are friendly to immigrants, was intended as a blow to his opponents. It was certainly a crime. Those responsible, including Republican Gov. DeSantis and Perla, should face charges for this act.
Inappropriately, this was done simultaneously with the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, from mid-September to mid-October. The abduction of those helpless refugees was not a beneficial commemoration of that event.
Hypocritically, it was committed by the current leader of a state which was once encouraging the immigration of Hispanic immigrants from Cuba, after it had been taken over by the Communist dictator Fidel Castro, during the Cold War, as a step toward establishing a Soviet foothold near the United States, in the Caribbean Sea.
With the undoubted disgust of the people of Massachusetts at the cruel deception of both those Venezuelan refugees, as well as our thanks to the courageously kind residents of Martha’s Vineyard:
Edward P. McMorrow
Beverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.