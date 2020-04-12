To the editor:
During these extraordinary times, when our lives are disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, schools, organizations and activities are closed. While parents work to establish new routines at home and help their teens adapt, they may also be thinking about how to help their teens quit vaping or smoking.
Youth are spending more time in the house and may be more stressed than usual. Parents may especially want to encourage quitting because of evidence coming out that vaping, like smoking, harms the ability of the lungs to fight infection.
Quitting vaping or any tobacco product can be hard since these products contain nicotine, an extremely addictive substance. But, with support and by using proven quit strategies, teens can become nicotine-and tobacco-free.
There are two free programs to help Massachusetts youth become nicotine-and tobacco-free, “This is Quitting,” and “My Life, My Quit.”
“This is Quitting,” powered by the Truth Initiative, is a free and confidential texting program for young people who vape. Text “VapeFreeMass” to 88709.
“My Life, My Quit” has youth coach specialists trained to help young people by phone or text. Young people can call or text "Start My Quit" to 855-891-9989 for free and confidential help, or sign up online at mylifemyquit.com.
Youth can also visit teen.smokefree.gov for tips about quitting vaping and smoking; they can find additional information designed for them at mass.gov/vaping.
More information for parents and caregivers is available at GetOutraged.org.
Ashley Hall
Methuen