To the editor:
Our right to vote is sacred to our democracy. The current COVID-19 pandemic threatens us on so many levels. New Hampshire must act now to assure it does not rob us of our vote in November.
As I write this, Wisconsin is being forced to reschedule its primary. The federally mandated election in November cannot be moved. A lot is at stake in the 2020 election. New Hampshire must act now to establish the mail-in ballot.
Vote-by-mail has been available in many states and has been very reliable. Even in the best of times, getting to the polls on a Tuesday in November can be an obstacle for people who can’t take the time off work. Unexpected illness, family emergencies and bad weather are just a few other possible problems.
About 20% of New Hampshire’s citizens are over 65 years old. Voting in a this pandemic would mean risking health, even life.
Now is the time to organize a mail-in vote so we are ready in November. We cannot allow this horrible virus to sicken even our Democracy
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.