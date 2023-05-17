To the editor:
I was stunned to read today’s “Their View” editorial in The Eagle-Tribune, a rant reminiscent of the PETA people and written by the Editorial Board of the Los Angeles Times about horse racing. With its close proximity to Rockingham Park, the Tribune has had many, many subscribers who are horse racing participants and fans.
Horses die? Yes! Horses, like people, are flesh and blood. When horses die at the track, though, they get press, and sometimes it comes with a preconceived negative purpose.
For many years, my husband and I bred, raised, and raced horses locally and raced them at Rockingham and Suffolk. Fact: None died at the track. Fact: The worst injury to one of our horses occurred at the idyllic farm where she was born and raised. If you have a vet who treats horses anywhere, ask if any have died.
When horses die at a farm, only a few people know; when they die at the track, the press is right there, and outsiders rant about it, so it seems as if the racetrack is the place where they go to die. In fact, horses at the track have oversight: Vets are on the grounds; horses running that day are scrutinized before and after the race; horses can be tested after the race for the presence of drugs; people abusing their horses have their licenses revoked.
There is no pre-set pattern to these tragedies; sometimes things happen in clusters, like this year’s Derby weekend – and sometimes horses race and train without interruption for weeks. People who work with racehorses – the owners, grooms, trainers, vets — are not doing it for the money. They do it because they have a passion for the thoroughbred horse. When a horse has a fatal injury, or the decision to euthanize has to be made, no one grieves more than the person involved.
So, your editorial today got me off to a bad start. As they say at the track, “get tied on!” You’re going to get a lot more angry letters from all your readers who loved the Rockingham days!
Susan K. Walsh
North Andover
