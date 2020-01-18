To the editor:
On Sunday, Jan. 12, The Eagle-Tribune ran on Page A2 an article entitled, “Audit faults Massachusetts’ inmate health care process.”
The article cited an audit report covering July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, wherein 60 randomly selected inmate health care files were reviewed for timeliness in processing. The audit found 18 instances in which processing was delayed.
The Department of Corrections, therefore, contracted a new medical vendor in 2018 to implement a new electronic medical record database to maintain accurate information on such things as medical appointment dates.
Wow. Bless the evangelical Christian Republican heart of Gov. Charlie Baker to find a justification for a new software package. Wow. Bless the evangelical Christian capitalist heart of the editor of The Eagle-Tribune to find space in January 2020 to report this item on page two.
In 2016, Massachusetts had an average daily population of 9,822 jurisdictional and 9,343 custodial inmates. For 2017 and 2018, Massachusetts did not publish a breakdown but noted a population of 9,207 inmates in 2017 and 8,692 inmates in 2018.
The Baker administration was able to locate 18 files that were delayed in processing to justify the expense of a new software package.
Did someone just open a drawer marked “Surnames beginning with the letter A”?
I had a family member incarcerated during the period cited in the audit. Let me note, an abscessed tooth complaint was handled with a reminder the dentist came monthly, just not this week. The abscess finally burst after three weeks, and the complaint was closed without a dental visit, a mouth rinse or an aspirin. A sprained knee was handled not with heat, ice or an ace bandage but with a guard assigned to the inmate who couldn’t keep up with the chained gang trips from dormitory to mess hall.
These atrocities are noted before we even address the public health issue that the commonwealth does not vaccinate its prison population against the flu virus seasonally.
Most prison inmates are parents to young children attending schools in your children’s and your grandchildren’s neighborhood. Prison guards are coming home to shop in the same grocery stores where you get your milk and bread.
Prison reform is not an excuse to allow a new software program to pass as a conscientious movement toward inmate help and rehabilitation. It is beyond time Massachusetts and the U.S. embrace the white paper of 1962 written by the California Warden of Prisons, which advocated for humane treatment of inmates.
Marie-Claire Nicol
Merrimac, Mass.