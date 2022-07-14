To the editor:
In an excellent, recent column from Chris Lamb commemorating the 150th birthday of the late, underrated Calvin Coolidge, a few lines struck a chord in our current political climate:
“.... it was his inaction as president that defined his presidency and won him the admiration of political conservatives. .... Historians ... praise Coolidge for presiding over low inflation, low unemployment, and budget surpluses during every year of his presidency.”
That is no coincidence, as we are seeing now. Activist, overspending presidents turning every issue in America into a federal one feed high inflation, high unemployment (left out of our rosy jobs reports are all the so-called non-participation numbers of able bodied Americans sliding onto the dole), and massive budget deficits.
Cause and effect. We could really use a president like Silent Cal now.
Nick McNulty
Windham
