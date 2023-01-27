To the editor:
Sadly, Exxon knew: And many other oil companies did too.
At least 20 states and cities have sued oil companies such as Shell Oil, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips over climate disinformation. But this hasn’t stopped them. Instead of straight-out denial, they have simply turned to greenwashing — pretending to do something while keeping business as usual.
If you look at Shell’s Twitter, for example, you’d think they are the Mother Theresa of oil companies, fully dedicated to combat climate change (that they caused). The truth is that only 10% of Shell’s spending is on green investments.
Big companies don’t seem to care about the fines they might receive following lawsuits, as these disinformation campaigns have been going on for decades. And this doesn’t only apply to oil companies. They are following the same playbook as the cigarette industry, to cite only one example.
It might be time to implement more drastic consequences for the companies and individuals that engage in that type of behavior.
Marine Krzisch
Cambridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.