To the editor:
I have known Jacob Cross for the past several years.
Cross is a family man who moved to Windham several years ago. He is currently serving as a trustee of the Trust Funds and is a member of the Forestry Committee.
He is collaborative and works very well with others. In our discussions, I found that we share the same ideals for our town. We support growth that does not take away from the charm and character of our town.
Cross’ focus will be to continue to protect our lakes, ponds and water streams and to protect abutters from the harm that may arise from development. He will bring his collaborative approach to working on the Planning Board in order to support and promote those ideals and to always work in the town’s best interest.
With this mind, Cross intends to work with the public in updating the next master plan to ensure that the character and charm of the town remains intact.
Cross brings his experience from the other volunteer positions to the Planning Board. He also brings his passion to serve to the town in an expanded manner.
If elected, he would also bring a refreshingly new perspective to the board, which would benefit from the inclusion of a new approach and fresh mind.
He is a strong advocate of doing what is right for Windham.
I am strongly endorsing Jacob Cross for the Planning Board for his intelligence, his passion for service, and for our shared ideals of maintaining the charm and character of our town.
I hope your readers will vote for him for the same reasons.
Gabe Toubia
Windham