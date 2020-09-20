To the editor:
Shame on Gov. Chris Sununu and all the Republicans in the New Hampshire House for sustaining all 22 of his most recent vetoes, even ones they supported when those bipartisan bills passed the House.
They turned their backs on the people of New Hampshire who need protection from evictions and mortgage foreclosures, and paid family medical leave, especially during this COVID-19 time.
Others need an increase in the minimum wage (a bipartisan bill), which would still not provide a living wage but at least some increase; access to dental care for Medicaid enrollees; safety from domestic abusers by closing background check loopholes; and tax relief by allowing towns to increase the amount of renewable energy they can generate.
There are so many more bills that could have helped average, ordinary working people of New Hampshire.
Also, shame on those Republicans who last week repeatedly interrupted to boo or shout, or snuck in beer to day-drink, during the House session and then stormed out mid-speech.
That's not to mention the 40-plus Republican representatives who compromised the safety of the entire Legislature, University of New Hampshire students and staff by refusing to wear masks during this pandemic.
Charlie Zoeller
Derry, N.H.