To the editor:
There seems to be some confusion lately in features, on the editorial page and in Sound Off regarding Riverfront State Park and Riverside Park, especially in light of more people walking around outdoors to get some fresh air during the current coronavirus pandemic.
May I clear the air (pardon the pun)?
Riverfront State Park is located at Rowe and Everett streets in South Lawrence.
Riverside Park is located on Riverside Drive in Methuen.
While both offer nature enjoyment and excellent recreational opportunities, they are on different sides of the Merrimack River.
If one is walking or driving by the northern side of the Merrimack in Methuen, that is Riverside Park. If one is walking or driving by the southern side of the Merrimack in Lawrence, that is Riverfront State Park.
If anyone would like to know more about these two excellent parks, I encourage them to take what I hope will be my upcoming 15th summer offering free narrated boat tours of the Merrimack River out of Lawrence Heritage State Park.
We pass by both parks with information provided on each.
Rich Padova
Andover