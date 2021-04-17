To the editor:
As a former enlisted member and officer in the U.S. Navy who served on 13 ships in the 1950s and 1960s, I am very concerned with the preparedness of our ships in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was relieved of command because he publicly criticized the Navy's response to the COVID-19 outbreak on his ship. He showed poor judgement by publicizing the event to our potential adversaries who could possibly take advantage of the situation. But his concern for his crew and the viability of his ship was valid.
Our ships house anywhere from about 25 to 5,000 personnel in cramped quarters depending on the size of the ship.
When the Theodore Roosevelt was laid up, we had one of only 11 attack carriers out of commission. Typically there are five or six carriers in port undergoing repairs, routine maintenance, refurbishment and other requirements. This leaves only five or six carriers available to cover the vast corners of the world with forward deployment of our sea power.
If one or more carriers are laid up due to serious health conditions, we might not be able to respond in a timely manner to threats around the world.
The Pentagon has been working on plans to combat viruses within our armed forces, including vulnerable ships. Part of the solution to combat viruses is to restrict visits to foreign ports in countries that have outbreaks.
We can't restrict the movement of personnel in home ports because of the need to refresh on land after deployments at sea. A possibility is to temporarily change home ports of ships for short periods to avoid virus hot spots, and if available, utilize former facilities that were shut down or drawn down. Civilian shipyards and docking facilities might be used on a temporary basis.
Even with vaccinations, the Navy might have to conduct routine testing of personnel onboard ships, especially when they return from shore. Personnel infected with a virus would then be quarantined ashore. If sailors contract a virus while at sea, the Navy has to have a separate space in each ship with negative pressure, and adequate ventilators and personal protective equipment must be available.
All naval personnel must be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and other virus vaccinations, and they should not be allowed to opt out. About 30% to 40% of our military are refusing to be vaccinated. Our national security hinges on the readiness of our military.
Unfortunately, I do not see how our Navy can implement personnel distancing. We might be able to reduce the size of crews with more automation, and possibly have less contact in working spaces, but they would still have to work and eat in crowded settings.
However, we still need a minimum complement to run the ship and man the aircraft on carriers.
The virus enemy requires innovative adjustments within our armed forces, especially the Navy, to provide our country with a viable national security posture.
China could try to use biological warfare against our military in the future. It is currently expanding its military, including its Navy, and it has more naval vessels than the United States, especially frigates and destroyers. By 2025 China will have more aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships in the Pacific than the United States.
We need to evaluate our naval strategy in light of the expansion and threat of China's Navy.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry