To the editor:
In his Thursday column, Mr. Xenakis compels us to vote Republican in the next election. He states the Democrats have ruined, or at least are in the process of ruining, America. But he never states how. Never backs up his cause with concrete facts (not Trumpian alternative facts).
I am certain the opposite is true. Republicans started two unfunded wars that cost taxpayers one trillion dollars a year. They passed a one trillion dollar tax cut without cutting expenses just to try and buy votes, and win the next election. That would probably have worked if their candidate was not so incompetent. He lied about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. He lied about the pandemic, blaming the Democrats (please watch and listen to his speeches in February and March 2020). On and on, even when there was no need to lie to the people who elected him.
And then the Big Lie: election fraud. There was none. Fact. But now Republican secretary of states in multiple swing states are being challenged by individuals who have made it clear they will not certify a Democratic win. They are threatening the foundation of American Democracy and as I see it the only way to avoid the fascist state they envision is an overwhelming Democratic win in the next election. The country must rebut that ideology.
By the way, I am not anti-Republican. We just need more like Charlie Baker.
Marc Klein
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.