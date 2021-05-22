To the editor:
The U.S. is no “honest broker” in the Middle East. No one, including the U.S., has clean hands in the Israeli and Palestinian “conflict."
For decades the Israelis have systematically violated their agreements and treaties with, and the human rights of, the Palestinian people. And the U.S., Israel’s international champion, has either turned a blind eye to this or defended Israel’s “defensive” actions.
Moreover, neither U.S. political party dares criticize Israel for fear of losing voters and contributions.
Then, too, what have the Arab nations done to foster a lasting peace in the area?
Nothing will change until factual honesty and real political and economic pressure is put on both sides, Arab and Israeli.
What would happen if the U.S. were an honest “fact” broker in the conflict and held the Israelis accountable for their actions?
Greg Davis
Salem, N.H.