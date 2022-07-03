To the editor:
Fifty illegal immigrants recently died in a truck that was bringing them across our border. They were desperate to come here and knew that once they got into America, they could stay because of the utter lack of immigration enforcement by the Biden administration. Those 50 deaths are on Biden’s head.
In the law, there is a theory known as “attractive nuisance.”
It sprang from cases where people had swimming pools in their back yards with no fences around them, and children would be attracted to the pools, and sometimes fall in and drown.
America’s open borders present a blatant attractive nuisance to people seeking a better life here in our country. This has to stop for their sake and ours.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
