To the editor:
Right now, the world is a mess because of Joe Biden and Chris Pappas’ disastrous leadership, both at home and abroad.
Inflation is skyrocketing, basic necessities like baby formula are hard to come by, home heating bills and electricity rates are through the roof, yet there’s no leadership from our federal delegation. They continue to just tow the party line.
Checking Joe Biden’s agenda and getting our country back on track starts this Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Matt Mowers is the only tested conservative in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District with solutions to the challenges we face.
We don’t need a representative who’s going down to D.C. to become a fixture on Fox News or become an “A” lister; we need someone who will put their head down, work their tail off, and deliver real results for New Hampshire families.
I am proud to support Matt Mowers in the Sept. 13 Republican primary and know he will do great things for our state, and our country.
Matthew Burrill
Newton, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.