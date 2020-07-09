To the editor:
I was appalled to see the other day that New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen votes 96% of the time with Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, and that Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Ann Kuster vote 99% and 100% of the time, respectively, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco.
I’m not sure the moderate, middle-of-the-way suburban voters of New Hampshire would very much appreciate our federal delegation voting in line with California politicians. We should have members of Congress who will put New Hampshire first when casting their votes.
Key highlights of their record of siding with California over the Granite State have taken place in the last few months.
Shaheen joined the rest of the Senate Democrats in unnecessarily delaying the Paycheck Protection Program.
Our members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pappas and Kuster, recently voted in lock step with the rest of Congressional Democrats to give stimulus checks to illegal aliens, infringe on New Hampshire’s voter integrity laws, and spend $3 trillion in Pelosi’s latest Christmas tree bill.
This November we should elect members of Congress who fight for New Hampshire and advocate for what the Granite State needs, and who will be voices of reason in a Congress dominated by California and New York.
Jodi Nelson
Derry